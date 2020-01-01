How Covid-19 changed former Orlando Pirates winger Klate's Uefa A License plans

The Port Elizabeth-born PSL legend has reflected on his short coaching spell at the Chilli Boys in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC)

Former winger Daine Klate is keen to do his Uefa A licence practicals as he looks to equip himself in future.

The retired midfielder's plans were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic which started in and spread around the world.

“Obviously, it’s a setback because I was looking forward to starting with my Uefa A Licence lessons at the club. It’s disappointing but this [pandemic] is something that has affected everyone, so we are hopeful that it will settle down soon and we can start,” Klate told IOL.

Klate, who started his career at SuperSport United in 2004, is set to begin his internship in coaching at the club.

“I am happy to have played for SuperSport. This is a club that gave me my breakthrough in football. When I came from the School of Excellence, I had the pleasure of working with people like coach Kwanele Kopo who knows the culture of the club in and out,” he said.

Klate announced his retirement from professional football while on the books of at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 35-year-old player stayed with the Chilli Boys after being appointed the reserve team coach, but he parted ways with the club midway through the current season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I really had a good time with the boys, we actually managed to compete. It was overwhelming because we had over 80 players that we scouted all over the Eastern Cape but I had to trim them down to a squad of 25,” he explained.

“It was also a time of self-introspection for myself. I had to learn about the direction that I wanted to take. So, I’ve learnt a lot during my time with the team because we had some really good players from the province.”

Klate played an instrumental role in helping Matsatsantsa clinch three successive titles before he moved to Orlando Pirates in 2010 and he is pleased to be returning to the Tshwane giants.

“Obviously, I spoke with Stan [Matthews, the chief executive] and we agreed that I can join the team and do my coaching practicals for my badges," he added.

"I had met Kaitano [Tembo, the head coach]. But I was happy to see everyone and be back at the club."