Cristiano Jr, son of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has chosen to represent Portugal over several other nations, even as his father's row with national team head coach Jorge Jesus rumbles on. The door to a change of heart remains open.

Ronaldo Sr and Jesus fell into a sharp dispute after the coach left the forward on the substitutes' bench during a UEFA Nations League match against Norway last week, according to British newspaper Sport Bible.

Ronaldo walked out of the national team camp in the days that followed. He then issued a fiery statement accusing the head coach of repeatedly breaking promises over his playing minutes. Whether the pair can patch things up before the international break next November remains to be seen.

His 16-year-old son, meanwhile, has pledged himself to Portugal, turning down the option to represent as many as three other nations.

A right-footed left winger, Cristiano Jr currently plays in the academy of Saudi club Al-Nassr, having previously come through the youth ranks at Juventus and Manchester United.

At international youth level, the teenager has featured for Portugal's Under-15 and Under-16 sides. He is also eligible for Spain, where he lived for more than five years during his father's spell at Real Madrid.

Born in California, he could choose to represent the United States if he wished. A fourth country may yet be in play too, given that his mother's identity is unknown.

Spanish newspaper AS report that the boy also has Cape Verdean roots through his father's grandmother. He does not, however, meet any of the four conditions FIFA sets for a player to represent the African nation.

Portuguese Football Federation records show Ronaldo Jr has scored five goals in 13 matches for the country's youth teams. He made his international debut in a 3-2 win over Croatia at the Vlatko Markovic tournament in May last year.

Ronaldo Sr, by contrast, has 146 goals in 234 games for Portugal. He led them to the first major title in their history, the UEFA European Championship in 2016, before adding further silverware in the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo has openly declared his dream of his son becoming a professional footballer, even as some athletes advise their children against following in their footsteps.