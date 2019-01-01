How can we pay Brockie to score against us? - Mamelodi Sundowns manager

The Kiwi has already missed Maritzburg’s two matches against Downs this season

coach Pitso Mosimane said he does not approve the blocking of ’s on-loan striker Jeremy Brockie from playing against his parent club.

Brockie is on a season-long loan to Maritzburg United and the New Zealander is barred from being selected to feature against Sundowns.

A clause in the loan deal has so far seen Brockie missing Maritzburg’s visit to Sundowns in a league match in September as well as last weekend’s Telkom Knockout Cup final.

Mosimane said following enquiries he made as to why Brockie is ineligible to face his parent club, he was told it owes to Sundowns still paying the player’s salary while he is out on loan.

“I am not a part of that‚ I have to be honest. You know me – I am a straight talker,” Mosimane told Times Live.

“I did not know and I even asked Yogesh [Singh‚ Sundowns’ general manager] . I said‚ ‘Hau‚ JB is not playing’. He said‚ ‘No‚ he is not playing’. “I said‚ ‘Why?’ He said‚ ‘No‚ it is a clause. We feel that if they [the on-loan club] pay [his salary] for him‚ he must play. But if Sundowns pay for him‚ Sundowns feel: how can we play for a player to score against us’.”

Mosimane said while the arrangement between Sundowns and Maritzburg is common around the world, he is not in support of it.

“It is not for me. You know I’ve seen it happening in with [Thibaut] Courtois‚ the goalkeeper. I’ve seen doing it‚ I’ve seen SuperSport United doing it – I am not promoting it‚” Mosimane said.

Although he has seen limited action at Maritzburg, Brockie is expected to be back for Sunday’s league match against at home.