How Bloemfontein Celtic showed Kaizer Chiefs what they're missing

The point earned in the Free State means that the the Glamour Boys remain in ninth position on the table, three points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs' inconsistent season continued this weekend when they drew 2-2 with Bloemfontein Celtic in a league encounter at the Dr. Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

Making the draw all the more frustrating for Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is the fact that his side was 2-0 up after only 12 minutes played in Bloemfontein before Celtic hit back with two goals of their own.

It's worth looking at how Amakhosi scored their goals - both were from set plays. The first was a brilliant free kick from Happy Mashiane in the third minute.

The second goal was an Erick Mathoho header, following a Lebogang Manyama cross, which originated from a short corner.

The point being, neither goal came from proper open play, and this has been the case for Chiefs with a high percentage of their goals this season. It's not too often that we see Amakhosi slicing open opposition defence with intricate build-up play or neat one-touch football.

There are a only a few memorable goals that stand out in terms of teamwork and combination play, including the one scored by Leonardo Castro against Golden Arrows in the first round of the league.

Of course 'ugly' goals count as good as any and it's all about results. But fans do enjoy getting behind a team playing attractive football. And it's more likely a side will score more if they have the ability to carve open the opposition on a regular basis.

It's debatable whether Chiefs have the personnel to play that kind of game. They did after all rely heavily last season on the aerial presence of Samir Nurkovic.

Celtic's second goal came from the penalty spot, a confident second half effort from Victor Letsoalo.

It was their first goal which really caught the eye and may have made the Chiefs fans wish that their team could dish up that kind of entertainment.

It was a lovely worked move, orchestrated by former Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena and involving several others, before being finished off slickly by Neo Maema. The kind of goal that gets supporters behind their team.