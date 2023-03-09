How Benni McCarthy changed African coaches' minds - Ex-Orlando Pirates teammate Chansa explains

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Isaac Chansa takes Benni McCarthy as an inspiration for African coaches aspiring to make a breakthrough in Europe.

Benni is Man Utd forwards coach

Pienaar coaches Ajax Under-18

Chansa hails the two as opening doors for African caches

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy is a forwards coach at Premier League giants Manchester United where he has received rave reviews for the way he has transformed England striker Marcus Rashford.

Chansa also mentions McCarthy's former Bafana Bafana teammate Steven Pienaar who is an Under-18 coach at Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam. The Zambia legend himself is an assistant coach at Super League side NAPSA Stars.

As he tries to make his way up the coaching ladder, Chansa looks up his ex-Pirates teammate McCarthy as well as Pienaar, saying they made African coaches believe they can work in Europe.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Look, for Benni [McCarthy] and Steven [Pienaar] coaching in England and Holland respectively, I think it’s a blessing and encouragement for all of us aspiring African coaches,” Chansa told Thisisfootball.Africa.

“I can say they have changed our minds that if you are from Africa, you can’t coach European teams. One cannot mind spending quality time with them because they are on a higher level.

“To see someone you played alongside, coaching one of the biggest teams in the world, it gives you hope that one day you will make it. It makes one be proud because you played with him, and now he’s in the top league.

“The two guys have played their football in top leagues, and they deserve to be where they are now. It was going to happen regardless, because they are the legends of those European football clubs. So, we all knew that they would coach them one day, and we are all happy as Africans.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: African coaches have been making inroads overseas but few have managed to land top jobs. Besides McCarthy and Pienaar, South Africa has the likes of Pitso Mosimane, Quinton Fortune and Bradley Carnell trying to make a name outside their native country.

Senegal’s 2002 Fifa World Cup defender Omar Daf is the head coach at Ligue 2 side Dijon FCO while ex-Cameroon star Pierre Webo is an assistant coach at Turkish top-flight league outfit Basaksehir FK.

Former Ivory Coast defender Kolo Toure worked with Brendan Rogers at Leicester City before a short stint as Wigan Athletic manager.

In 2020 former Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Egbo guided KF Tirana to the league title in the Albanian top-flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY & PIENAAR? The South Africans will continue with their jobs in Europe hoping to get bigger roles in future and make history.