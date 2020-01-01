How Baxter inspired confidence - Mashamaite reflects on Kaizer Chiefs' last league triumph

The ex-Amakhosi defender has showered lavish praise on the former coach who guided Amakhosi to their last PSL title

Former defender Tefu Mashamaite has described Stuart Baxter as “a great man-manager” after the Englishman steered the Soweto giants to the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Having won the 2012/13 crown, Chiefs were then dethroned by , but they reclaimed the title the following season in what was to be the last time they tasted league success.

While also crediting the players who were part of that group, Mashamaite has revisited that season during which he says Baxter instilled confidence by reminding players how good they were.

Chiefs pipped runners-up Sundowns to the champions podium by a convincing 12 points.

“We started the season with Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bernard Parker. We had other guys like Mandla Masango and George Lebese coming through along with Reneilwe Letsholonyane. We played some great attacking football,” Mashamaite told Chiefs’ official website.

“We had great players in our squad. Like I said, we put the previous season behind us and to have someone like Stuart Baxter who was a great man-manager helped us.

“He pushed us and constantly reminded us how good we were as players. This helped put us back to the confidence level that we needed to be at, which ultimately led to us reclaiming the glory.”

Interestingly, Chiefs’ league top goal-scorers were Mandla Masango and George Lebese who managed seven goals each, half the goals scored by the league's top marksman Moeketsi Sekola of .

Chiefs beat 2-0 on the last day of the season with Mashamaite wearing the captain’s armband, leading the players on the winners’ podium.

“It was a dream come true come coming from rural Bochum Village in Limpopo and having a dream to play professional football I did not really see myself playing for Chiefs or being captain and lifting trophy,” said Mashamaite.

“It was a major achievement to realise all three, and it was the greatest moment of my life lifting the trophy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”

Now under Ernst Middendorp, Chiefs are bidding for their first league title since 2015.

They are four points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have, however, played a game less than Chiefs, a scenario which could throw the title race to a photo finish if the season resumes.