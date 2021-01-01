How Baroka FC have been Kaizer Chiefs’ bogey team

There has been very little to separate Amakhosi and Bakgaga over the years as they head into Thursday afternoon’s clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

Baroka FC enjoy a healthy head-to-head record against Kaizer Chiefs and have made a habit of getting under Amakhosi’s skin.

Baroka have not been around too long as a club and therefore it’s admittedly a fairly short history between the two sides in terms of their head-to-head stats.

But the Limpopo outfit certainly does enjoy a healthy record against their much more illustrious opponents: in 11 league and cup matches, each team has won three, with five draws.

Still reeling from the last blow

Chiefs fans won’t want reminding. But it was last season’s final game of a Covid-19 extended campaign when Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka in a match played behind closed doors at the Bidvest Stadium.





Amakhosi had been leading 1-0 thanks to a Khama Billiat goal, and heading towards winning the league title, and what would have been their first silverware in five seasons.

But it all ended in tears when Mozambican striker Manuel Kambala netted in the 59th minute to ultimately earn his side a 1-1 draw, handing the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns in the process.

Such was the disappointment in the camp that current coach Gavin Hunt has spoken several times about the lasting psychological damage the setback has had on the players.

Seismic Nedbank Cup shock

Back in the 2010/ 11 season, when Bakgaga were still playing in the Limpopo stream of the third-tier, they handed Amakhosi one of the greatest ever cup upsets, beating Amakhosi 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, thanks to goals from Thobani Mncwango and Sam Ndlovu.

The other defeats

6 April, 2019: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Baroka FC – Tshediso Paatjie scored the only goal of the match at the FNB Stadium in the 66th minute.

30 September, 2017: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Baroka FC – George Maluleka had given Chiefs a ninth-minute lead at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, but goals from former Amakhosi player Lewis Macha as well as Gift Motupa gave the visitors maximum points in a league fixture.

Article continues below

Why it matters this time

Chiefs certainly aren’t thinking about the title like they were last time they met Bakgaga in the second round of the league.

But they are very much in the hunt for a top-eight finish – the Glamour Boys are currently in ninth position, two points behind TS Galaxy.

That aside, Chiefs have been getting some good results of late and are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league and Caf Champions League games. After a tough season, a continued run of good form for the closing weeks would be welcome respite and should restore morale, while also keeping the momentum going in terms of the cup run in Africa.