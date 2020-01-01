How Bafana Bafana's new options compare to those in Ntseki's last Afcon qualifier

The South African coach's charges are back in action on Thursday and that match will be followed by an encounter against Zambia three days later

Bafana Bafana return to action with back-to-back international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia this week.

There is excitement among football fans as they cannot wait to see where Molefi Ntseki's team is in terms of fitness and progress since the 51-year-old took over from Stuart Baxter in August 2019.

With Bafana last playing a competitive match in November 2019, Goal looks back on what happened the last time the team took to the pitch.

The result

On November 17, Ntseki's charges played host to South Sudan in the (Afcon) qualifiers.

This was Bafana's second match in the qualifying rounds, and their third under Ntseki's watch.

After going down to a few days prior, had to dust themselves up and redeem themselves and they did just that, beating Sudan 1-0.

-based midfielder Lebogang Phiri scored the only goal of the match that day and it was enough to get Bafana Bafana's Afcon qualifying campaign back on track.

The starting line-up

What's interesting is how Ntseki put together his starting line-up on the day.

His front four was in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lebo Mothiba leading the attack as a lone striker, then with Phiri, Percy Tau and Thulani Serero playing as attacking midfielders behind him.

The options will be very different this time around with Serero, Phiri and Mothiba overlooked for the two friendlies.

Ntseki has opted for local-based players, perhaps to widen his selection pool of players for future matches - and this could be a great move because the country already knows what certain players can offer the national team having watched them in action.

And giving others such as Lebogang Manyama and Kermit Erasmus a chance is what the nation wanted to see.

In that match against Sudan, Ntseki had Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo as his central midfielders but the pair have not been included this time around, meaning more changes will be expected in the starting line-up.

The back four and the goalkeeper were -based players - Ronwen Williams, S'fiso Hlanti, Thapelo Morena, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Erick Mathoho. Ntseki has included all of them in his latest squad.