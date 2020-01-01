How Bafana Bafana were let off the hook on Friday night in Durban

South Africa made hard work of beating Sao Tome and Principe and will need to show a greater sense of urgency when they meet the same team on Monday

Bafana Bafana secured maximum points from their qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, but were far from convincing.

Second-half goals from Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu, a penalty and a late header, respectively, gave Bafana a 2-0 victory and moved them up to six points from their three qualifying games.

However, despite the lowly status of the opposition, only had two shots, both off target, in the opening 45 minutes. The second half was a bit better - possibly as the visiting side began to run out of steam with their pressing game, and a couple more opportunities were created, including some good ones for Temba Zwane and Keagan Dolly.

In future matches, though, Bafana will need to be more clinical. They must also do more to create openings - they will need to do more than just relying on fleeting moments of individual brilliance and set pieces.

In this respect, head coach Molefi Ntseki's decision to start two defensive midfielders in Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo, is a debatable one. Surely, at home against one of the minnows of Africa, South Africa should be making a statement of intent and fielding more attack-minded players in the starting XI.

When Bafana did finally get on the score-sheet, after 54 minutes, it was not from a free-flowing team move or after a sustained period of pressure, but rather from a brief moment of Tau magic, and some clumsy defending, as the former man earned a penalty with a jinking run into the box.

Before the opening goal, Sao Tome and Principe had been growing in confidence. They had made some threatening forays into the Bafana half and were also later denied what looked a decent shout for a penalty.

Had one or two moments gone their way, it could have become a very uncomfortable night for Ntseki and his men.

As it was, the island nation remained in the game right up until the end until Zungu's 90th-minute header sealed it. His goal came from a Dolly corner - again not from open play.

Overall it was anything but a convincing performance for Bafana against the country ranked fourth-lowest on the continent.

For large parts of the game there was a lack of urgency and seemingly no clear game plan. In the end it was more a case of grinding out victory than making any sort of statement.

That said, it should be taken into account that only managed a 1-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe earlier in the qualifiers.

Also, Friday night's match was the first for Bafana since football resumed after the lengthy break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and so perhaps a little bit of sluggishness could be forgiven.

The three points were still claimed. But it's important now - when they meet the same opponents in Port Elizabeth on Monday, for Bafana to build on this win, and to hopefully play with more intent, fluency and purpose.