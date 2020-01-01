How Bafana Bafana were able to unlock Sao Tome's defence - Tau

The speedy player reflected on the match which saw Ntseki's side break the deadlock after upping the tempo in the second-half

forward Percy Tau was pleased to see the team unlock Sao Tome and Principe's tight defence after a lacklustre first-half on Friday night.

Bafana Bafana returned to winning ways after securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Sao Tome in the 2020 (Afcon) qualifier in Durban.

However, the hosts had to sweat for the victory with the Falcons and True Parrots Team defence frustrating coach Molefi Ntseki's men, especially in the first-half.

More teams

Tau, who was the best player on the pitch on the night, broke the deadlock when he converted a penalty 10 minutes into the second-half after he was fouled in the box.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“It was very difficult. We tried many movements in the first-half but we were a bit tense," Tau said during the post-match conference after being named Man of the Match.

"In the second-half we were able to get in the right spaces and turn them and get behind them and it worked out pretty well."

South Africa bounced back to winning ways having drawn 1-1 with Namibia and lost 2-1 to Zambia in international friendly matches last month.

Bafana's victory over Sao Tome was sealed by second-half substitute Bongani Zungu, who scored with a powerful header from Keagan Dolly's well-taken corner-kick.

Tau was also happy to see the team score from a set-piece after being frustrated by the Sao Tome defence, who had dealt well with aerial balls until Zungu snatched a late goal.

"We knew it would be difficult, we needed the three points, and in the second-half it opened up," the -based player added.

"We knew if we could score one - it would change their approach, and we scored the second and we feel positive we scored from a set-piece.”

Article continues below

The victory saw Bafana remain second on the Group C standings, but they are now three points behind the leaders, with three matches left.

South Africa and Sao Tome are set to meet again on Monday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth where the Falcons and True Parrots Team will officially be the home side.

Ghana will be away to Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Tuesday.