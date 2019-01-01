EXTRA TIME: How Bafana Bafana fans reacted to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw
Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.
Some fans have expressed their hopes to beat Namibia convincingly and survive through the other two difficult games.
Other fans are worried about South Africa disappointing with a draw against Namibia. Which camp do you fall in?
We take a look at a range of fan reaction to the Afcon draw from the optimistic supporters to those who have already given up.
Bafana Bafana after two games,they will be taking out calculators. #Afcon2019Draw— Letlhogonolo (@Hlox_007) April 12, 2019
So this means that there are no legends from Southern Africa? What kind of insult and mockery is this?@CAF_Online@DylsMapfy @Chakariboy @robertmarawa @mikemadoda @larry_moyo @kwirirayi pic.twitter.com/O9Zl2xvB3f— King George (@damsongeorge) April 12, 2019
Prediction- Bafana Bafana ain't making it out of the group unless they put up a massive fight— Nawaaz B (@NawaazB) April 12, 2019
Ivory Coast and Morocco in our group 😱 https://t.co/fCp6sZGxLR
knowing BAFANA..we might need calculators for this group ....— Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) April 12, 2019
get your calculators ready... https://t.co/XmaZ34A6CG
Scenes when Bafana Bafana draw against Namibia 🤣🤣 #TotalAFCON2019— Ntshembo Nkanyane (@Ntshembo_N) April 12, 2019
Bafana bafana will reach the semifinals in this afcon cup— Odizle (@Mo_Odi_) April 12, 2019
I am quietly confident about Bafana Bafana in this tournament.#TotalAFCON2019— Thabang☯ (@mthi4life) April 12, 2019
Bafana Bafana will surprise all of us and go through to the next round. Very tough group though. #Afcon2019Draw— Lundi Mafani (@Mafani_l) April 12, 2019
Remember this is Bafana we might draw!— zalisile zele (@zele5) April 12, 2019
I’m not disputing that! All I’m saying is we must not take them lightly just coz they not in top 10 rankings like the other 2. Last time they met in friendly Bafana fumbled & game ended 1-1. If we repeat same mistake we’ll be in for a shock!— K A S S I A N T H U D D Y (@kassianthuddy) April 12, 2019
Bafana bafana always do that to us 😂🤣🤣🤣— Gary Noah (@reunionfellas) April 12, 2019
But still very possible, Bafana can beat anyone on their day. Last team to beat Nigeria at home was Bafana.— ⚡️Ma'Leeyon' ⚡️ (@LeeMangz) April 12, 2019
That hasn’t happened in years
And yet they think they can beat all those teams— *Kappelput*🌟 (@gnomeo_daniel) April 12, 2019
Namibia is super on form
Nd Morocco well ey got a very brilliant coach everybody knows dat
Ivory coast i don see dem losing to bafana bafana
An interesting group indeed https://t.co/cHyfxaLboV
Can @Safa start organizing tough friendlies for Bafana #TotalAFCON2019— Comdiv Fighter Sira (@ssmzondi) April 12, 2019
We don't allow those funny things he does at Kaizer chiefs... We don't allow it here lol, so we good. 3points against Bafana https://t.co/D8ANCuvnXo— Stefano (Armando) (@El_Punchlyn) April 12, 2019
There's Virgil Vries in that Namibian Squad,I won't say much about him but it's a win for Bafana Bafana.#AFCON2019 https://t.co/raFFJWM9MH— Drate SA (@DrateSA1) April 12, 2019