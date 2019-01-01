EXTRA TIME: How Bafana Bafana fans reacted to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw

Many fans of the South African national football men's team are already getting their calculators ready for Group D

Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group D of the (Afcon) with , and Namibia.

Some fans have expressed their hopes to beat Namibia convincingly and survive through the other two difficult games.

Other fans are worried about disappointing with a draw against Namibia. Which camp do you fall in?

We take a look at a range of fan reaction to the Afcon draw from the optimistic supporters to those who have already given up.

Bafana Bafana after two games,they will be taking out calculators. #Afcon2019Draw — Letlhogonolo (@Hlox_007) April 12, 2019

Prediction- Bafana Bafana ain't making it out of the group unless they put up a massive fight



Ivory Coast and Morocco in our group 😱 https://t.co/fCp6sZGxLR — Nawaaz B (@NawaazB) April 12, 2019

knowing BAFANA..we might need calculators for this group ....

get your calculators ready... https://t.co/XmaZ34A6CG — Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) April 12, 2019

Scenes when Bafana Bafana draw against Namibia 🤣🤣 #TotalAFCON2019 — Ntshembo Nkanyane (@Ntshembo_N) April 12, 2019

Bafana bafana will reach the semifinals in this afcon cup — Odizle (@Mo_Odi_) April 12, 2019

I am quietly confident about Bafana Bafana in this tournament.#TotalAFCON2019 — Thabang☯ (@mthi4life) April 12, 2019

Bafana Bafana will surprise all of us and go through to the next round. Very tough group though. #Afcon2019Draw — Lundi Mafani (@Mafani_l) April 12, 2019

Remember this is Bafana we might draw! — zalisile zele (@zele5) April 12, 2019

I’m not disputing that! All I’m saying is we must not take them lightly just coz they not in top 10 rankings like the other 2. Last time they met in friendly Bafana fumbled & game ended 1-1. If we repeat same mistake we’ll be in for a shock! — K A S S I A N T H U D D Y (@kassianthuddy) April 12, 2019

Bafana bafana always do that to us 😂🤣🤣🤣 — Gary Noah (@reunionfellas) April 12, 2019

But still very possible, Bafana can beat anyone on their day. Last team to beat at home was Bafana.



That hasn’t happened in years — ⚡️Ma'Leeyon' ⚡️ (@LeeMangz) April 12, 2019

And yet they think they can beat all those teams



Namibia is super on form

Nd Morocco well ey got a very brilliant coach everybody knows dat



Ivory coast i don see dem losing to bafana bafana



An interesting group indeed https://t.co/cHyfxaLboV — *Kappelput*🌟 (@gnomeo_daniel) April 12, 2019

Can @Safa start organizing tough friendlies for Bafana #TotalAFCON2019 — Comdiv Fighter Sira (@ssmzondi) April 12, 2019

We don't allow those funny things he does at Kaizer chiefs... We don't allow it here lol, so we good. 3points against Bafana https://t.co/D8ANCuvnXo — Stefano (Armando) (@El_Punchlyn) April 12, 2019