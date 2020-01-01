'How am I supposed to work at Mamelodi Sundowns?' - Da Gama

The former Orlando Pirates tactician is currently jobless following the sale of Highlands Park to TS Galaxy

Former Under-23 national team coach Owen Da Gama says he was misquoted when he reportedly tipped to become the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions in remarks that appeared as him undermining .

Downs were crowned league champions on the last day of the PSL race ahead of Chiefs who had led the standings for 28 games.

Da Gama says his perceived favour of Chiefs should not be taken as having a soft spot for Amakhosi as he had a good relationship with Sundowns.

“I want to teach people about the word extrapolation when you say one word and others take something out of it and use it the wrong way,” Da Gama said as per Sowetan Live.

“I said, based on what was happening at the time, it would be good for Chiefs to go on and win it, not because I hate Sundowns.

"I said if Chiefs win the league title, it would be good for South African football in general. I categorically want to apologise to Sundowns because my words upset influential people in their camp. I want to say that I’m sorry.

“I'm perceived as someone who hates Sundowns, and that is not true. I like both Chiefs and Sundowns in the same way. How am I supposed to work at Sundowns when everything is being blown out of proportion?

“I like Sundowns set-up and support their two coaches. I give them my 100% support and wish them well for the new season.”

With the veteran coach being jobless after leaving , he was rumoured to be on his way to Sundowns following the resignation of Pitso Mosimane as the Brazilians coach.

But Downs have since appointed Steve Komphela as “senior coach” to work with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Da Gama is considered as one of the PSL’s top coaches and led Highlands Park to an unbeaten run after the restart of football in South Africa last season.