How Al Ahly exploited old Kaizer Chiefs weaknesses

Egyptian giants Al Ahly showed their superior quality and experience against Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday night's Caf Champions League final.

The South African side had looked good for the first 20 minutes of the final, but after Al Ahly began to settle down, they always looked comfortably in command, even more so after Amakhosi were reduced to 10 men following an over-the-top tackle from Happy Mashiane.

Back three failure

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane knows Chiefs' weak points as well as anyone - the Glamour Boys' transfer ban last season meant they had exactly the same squad of players from a season earlier, when Mosimane guided his former club Mamelodi Sundows to the league title, at the Soweto giant's expense.

And as it turned out, Mosimane was able to ruthlessly expose the soft underbelly of the Chiefs defence, which this season has largely been in the full-back positions, although certainly not limited only to the wide defenders - the men in the middle have also had their shaky moments.

Al Ahly's task was made easier in that Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, in his first official match in charge since returning to the club, decided to play three at the back in Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho.

As wing-backs, Mashiane and Reeve Frosler would have been required to support the back three, with the likes of Njabulo Blom and Bernard Parker also there to give cover.

But down the Ahly left-hand side - the right side of the Chiefs defence where Mphahlele was operating, very little defensive support arrived and the former Sundowns defender was given a torrid time as the Cairo club outnumbered him time and time again.

With Mphahlele left chasing shadows, both Cardoso and Mathoho were also found wanting and their lack of mobility was exposed. It was downhill from there as the PSL side's defence was fun ragged.

And so while it could be argued that it was Mashiane's sending off which cost Chiefs, the Glamour Boys defence was shown up badly, and not for the first time this season.

As Baxter looks to rebuild for next season, he'll no doubt be looking at defensive reinforcements – the success he enjoyed in his previous spell at the club was after all based on a watertight backline.

