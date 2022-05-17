Houghton & Kirby named in England's provisional UEFA Women's Euro squad but Nobbs out through injury

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has named Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby in her provisional squad for the UEFA Women's Euro, giving both the chance to prove their fitness ahead of the tournament.

The 28-player group was announced on Tuesday afternoon and will be cut to 23 in mid-June, with that final list of players to represent their country at a home Euros.

The Lionesses will play three friendly matches in preparation for the tournament throughout June, facing Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland before kicking off the competition at Old Trafford against Austria on July 6.

Who is in the England women's squad?

The inclusions of Houghton and Kirby are the most notable, given neither have played for their club for several months.

Kirby has been struggling with a fatigue related problem since February but has made good progress on that front, training all of last week with Chelsea in the build-up to their Women's FA Cup final with Manchester City, which they won in extra time on Sunday. Kirby was an unused substitute at Wembley, making the Blues' squad for the first time in three months.

"I don't want to put any pressure on her because I love that kid and she's been through a lot, but she looked like she hadn't even been away," Hayes said. "She looked that good in training and it was nice to see the smile on her face."

Houghton, meanwhile, has not played since January and had surgery on an Achilles problem the following month. The doubt surrounding her participation this summer was highlighted by Wiegman's decision to confirm Arsenal defender Leah Williamson as the captain of the national team going forward.

"The past 12 months have been very difficult from a football perspective, in trying to overcome a number of injuries," Houghton, England skipper since January 2014, wrote in a statement after the decision was announced. "Sarina and the England staff have been hugely supportive but with the injuries, I understand and respect Sarina's decision to name a new captain.

"For me, I don't feel my England story is complete and I continue to work hard with my rehabilitation in trying to make the squad for this summer's home European Championship."

Another noteworthy inclusion is that of Chloe Kelly, the Manchester City winger having made her return from an ACL injury in April and been in superb form since. Sandy MacIver and Lucy Staniforth are also back in the squad after some time away.

Why is Jordan Nobbs not in the England squad?

One of the stand-out absences in the team is Jordan Nobbs, the Arsenal midfielder who was ruled out for the final weeks of the Women's Super League season after picking up a knee injury at the beginning of May.

On Tuesday, the Football Association confirmed that she has now been ruled out for the summer and will therefore miss the Euros.

It's more disappointment for one of the country's most talented footballers, who was cruelly denied a place at the Women's World Cup just three years ago because of an ACL injury.

What has England coach Sarina Wiegman said?

Speaking upon the announcement of this provisional squad, head coach Wiegman said: “The Euros are getting closer, and this is a big step towards the tournament. We have a settled squad and I know we have players in our team that will give everything to make it a summer to remember.

“It is important the players have the chance to get some rest now after a very busy season before we get back to our work. We then have a series of prep camps coming up and it is important we use this time to build an even closer connection on and off the pitch.

“We also look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks. We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of prep camps start, so we can see where they are at.”

England's first pre-tournament friendly is on June 16 against Belgium, with a game against Wiegman's home country, the Netherlands, to follow on June 24. The Lionesses' preparation will finish with an away fixture against Switzerland on June 30.

What is the England women's squad for the Euros?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).

