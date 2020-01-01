Hotto’s scintillating form for Orlando Pirates highlights what Kaizer Chiefs are missing

While the Namibian has been flying for the Buccaneers, the Glamour Boys have been lacking in energy and spirit in what has been a disjointed start

The energy and endeavour which Deon Hotto has shown for is exactly one of the characteristics which seem to currently be lacking in.

Chiefs have made a very sluggish start to the season and the only goals they’ve scored have been through a defender, Yagan Sasman, who netted a brace on the opening day of the season against .

Meanwhile, Amakhosi forwards such as Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro have been struggling for form and have at times appeared dejected.

Its in stark contrast to Hotto, who tore up Sasman and some of his Chiefs team-mates on Sunday at the FNB Stadium as the Namibian set up both of Pirates’ goals in a 2-0 second leg MTN8 semi-final win.

They gave Bucs a resounding 5-0 aggregate victory over their Soweto foes.

“It's very big achievement going all the way to the final and we are looking forward to it,” an upbeat Hotto told SuperSport TV after the match,

"With the quality we have in the team, definitely we can go all the way and achieve greater things in the future.”

The spirit and energy Hotto and his side have been showing, is in stark contrast to the Chiefs camp, and Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt even eluded to how impressive some of the players Pirates signed from have been.

It was, of course, Hunt who brought Hotto from Bloemfontein to Wits last season, ahead of the Clever Boys’ franchise being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Namibian indeed appears to be a typical Hunt player – a gritty character who will work his socks off for the team yet still has the composure to create and score goals and to affect games.

Article continues below

Hunt’s problem at Chiefs, of course, is that he can’t make any new signings due to the club’s transfer ban. He is unable to bring in the kind of characters which he likes – it's likely he would have drafted in a bunch of his former Wits players to Chiefs if he could have.

And not only has Hunt been unable to add new faces, but it’s also meant that the current Chiefs players have less pressure to fight for their places, especially up front where there are limited options due to an injury to top scorer Samir Nurkovic.

The situation seems to have adversely affected the likes of Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama, who have looked flat and unmotivated and far, far off the performance level of someone like Hotto.