Hotto vs Shalulile: Why red-hot Namibians could decide Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Nedbank Cup tie

Between the pair, they have registered 21 goals and 15 assists in league, domestic cup and continental cup competitions in the 2020/ 21 season

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, the two Namibian internationals, would both be a good bet as potential match winners for Thursday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Shalulile has been in sensational form this season and hit the ground running at Sundowns immediately after joining from Highlands Park.





His figures are incredible: 26 matches played, 14 goals, six assists. He’s been scoring at a rate of a goal every 158 minutes and has a goal involvement every 110 minutes.

Based on that, there’s a strong chance the 27-year-old Shalulile is going to either score or create an assist in every match.

Hotto took a little longer to settle at Pirates after his move from Bidvest Wits but has become increasingly important as the season has gone on.

Not an out-and-out striker but more of a left-winger, Hotto’s contributions have been crucial to a Bucs side that has struggled with injuries to their strikers for most of the campaign.

The 30-year-old has featured in an impressive 32 games, scoring seven times and assisting on nine occasions. His current combined goal and assist ratio versus minutes played is a goal involvement every 143 minutes – roughly every game-and-a-half.





Hotto’s pace and direct running will certainly stretch the Sundowns defence, which could also potentially create more space and opportunities for the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango - Mabasa having been amongst the goals of late.

Hotto has also shown himself to be one for the big occasion for the Sea Robbers already this season by scoring in the MTN8 final win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

In terms of shackling Shalulile, Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer may well be considering recalling Thulani Hlatshwayo to the team – the Bafana Bafana skipper started on the bench in Pirates' 3-0 Caf Confederation Cup win over Al Ahli Benghazi last weekend but may be asked to do a man-marking job on the Namibian hot-shot.

With the combined stats of Hotto and Shalulile, it’s going to be surprising if neither of them has a direct bearing on the game; it’s more a question of which one of them will.

The match in Pretoria is set for a 18h00 kick-off.

The winner of Thursday’s clash will play TTM in the semi-finals. The other semi-final is between Chippa United and second-tier side Pretoria Callies.