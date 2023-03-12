Hotto's terrible mistake: Timm defends Orlando Pirates star despite Nedbank Cup howler

Miguel Timm has defended Deon Hotto after his costly mistake in Orlando Pirates' 2-1 Nedbank Cup win over Venda FC in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16..

Hotto created Erasmus' goal before costly mistake

Pirates won game in extra time

Timm defends teammate

WHAT HAPPENED: Hotto had set up Kermit Erasmus for the opening goal after just 24 minutes.

However, the Namibia international was punished after giving Edmore Chirambadare the ball in the danger zone four minutes after the break. The latter hit a one-time shot past the keeper to send the game into extra time, but Thembinkosi Lorch scored the winner for Bucs.

Timm had a great game and was crowned the Man of the Match and he took the opportunity to dedicate the win to his teammate before sharing his thoughts on the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "We made it difficult. It was unfortunate with [Hotto] and that is okay, we make mistakes," Timm told the media.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to him. I want to keep his head up and we keep moving forward.

Backpagepix

"We needed a good rhythm like our coach [Jose Riveiro] said, that is the difference between the level of football in the country and worldwide, which I think we had.

"We had them on the back foot for large parts of the game and against the run of play. That mistake happens and obviously, they get confident and that is where the experience needs to come in.

"A lot of calmness, we knew we had another half an hour. We did rush at moments but in the end, enough experience got us the second goal to avoid penalties."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory is a confidence booster for Pirates, who will play SuperSport United next weekend in their bid to push for continental football next season.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro hopes to help his team secure the Nedbank Cup title after winning the MTN8 last year.