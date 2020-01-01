Hotto: Mamelodi Sundowns could be good for Bidvest Wits winger – Botes

The retired Namibian striker Botes speaks on his countryman's reported switch to Chloorkop

With media reports suggesting is being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzihandila and winger Deon Hotto is close to securing a move to , Namibian legend Henrico Botes shared his thoughts on the move.

The former Clever Boys striker explained it will be a good move for the Brave Warriors international, saying playing under coach Pitso Mosimane could definitely benefit the former player.

On the other hand, Botes believes the move could make the South-West African nation proud, but warned Hotto to work hard because the Brazilians are serial winners and have a quality squad in the top-flight.

“I think he’s done well in the past couple of seasons in the [Premier Soccer League]. So, it’s always difficult to move a big team, the so-called big teams in ,” Botes told Goal.

“Sundowns is a successful team, they have been competing in Africa and the main thing will be the competition for a place. Sundowns always acquired the best players in the PSL. So, I think monetary wise it will be a good move for him.

“But playing-wise, he will have to prove his quality and do well. He must work and hard and prove his worth all over again. It’s not going to be easy but all I know about Pitso is that he looks for good players.

“Players that are multi-faceted and can play in different positions. With Hotto, it will help him because he played as a left-back at [Bloemfontein] .

“He can play all along on the left, he can do the job as a left-back and as a winger. Just like [Thapelo] Morena, he does well at right-back and as a winger. Hotto has a good engine, he’s fit and that’s a strength for him.

“I think he has to keep fit on the ground should the move happen.”

On the fact there is only one Namibian who has featured for the reigning PSL champions in the form of Rinie Kanalelo, the retired striker said working under Gavin Hunt has prepared Hotto well for any big move.

“For me personally, it doesn’t matter where you play. You can play for [Kaizer] Chiefs, [Orlando] Pirates, or in Europe, you just need to work and deliver when you get a chance,” added the 40-year-old.

“I mean Pitso is one of the best coaches in SA [South Africa] now and obviously it will be great for Hotto to work with Pitso. He’s been working with Gavin which he’s also up there as one of the best in the country. It’s just for him to work hard.

“Namibians, [Sydney] Plaatjies was there for a while, and although he didn’t get his chance, Ronnie spent almost eight years, close to a decade at Sundowns.

“He knows the culture and I’m sure he will advise him. Sundowns are serial winners, I mean everyone wants to play for a club like that. I trust Hotto, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and I believe it’s up to him if the moves does happen.

“It’s up to him to prove himself. I have no doubt he can do it.”

On the possibility of going overseas and competing in the Caf , the former Platinum Stars hitman backed the 28-year-old to succeed at Chloorkop.

“There’s a shortage of natural left-footed players all over the world. Even myself growing up, I always admired natural left-footed players,” he continued.

“Hotto is one of the best players that can play well. I know Hotto well during my time in the national team. I always tried to advise the young boys especially those in SA. The likes of Peter Shalulie, Hotto, [Virgil] Vries, and I always tried to give them advice.

“It’s a chance for him to take his career to the next level and start winning trophies on a regular basis. He must compete with the best, in Africa and he can go overseas. Why not?

“He’s got the talent and it’s now up to him to put in the hard work. It’s exciting and I didn’t know that there were talks he could move to Sundowns. I’m excited for him. I just hope he will do himself and Namibia proud.”