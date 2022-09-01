Hotto joins Lorch on Orlando Pirates injury list ahead of Maritzburg United clash

The Buccaneers could be without several players when they take on the Team of Choice at Harry Gwala Stadium

Orlando Pirates have announced that Deon Hotto has joined Thembinkosi Lorch on the club's injury list.



The Namibia international is currently nursing a groin injury according to the club's official website ahead of Sunday's PSL clash with Maritzburg United. While accomplished attacker Lorch, who has missed Bucs' last two matches, is still carrying a niggling injury.

"Midfielder Deon Hotto is the latest addition to the walking wounded after picking up a groin injury and will be in a race against time ahead of the club’s next fixture as he is currently being assessed by the medical team," a club statement read.





"Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch who sat out the team’s last two outings is also being monitored continuously after picking up a niggle ahead of last week’s league victory against Marumo Gallants."





However, there is some good news for the Buccaneers as midfielder Kabelo Dlamini and defender Tapelo Xoki have both resumed training after missing the team's win over Royal AM in an MTN8 match on Sunday.





"There is however some good news, with Kabelo Dlamini and Tapelo Xoki all back training with the team, following their absence from the match-day squad against Royal AM," another statement read.





"Dlamini had to be withdrawn early in the second half during the game against Gallants after suffering from what was to later be discovered as a quad contusion. This was minutes before Xoki had to be stretchered off, following a head clash just before the full-time whistle."





The site also disclosed that Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa, who are yet to play this season but are close to returning to action.





"Two more players in Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa are both nearing a return to full fitness, having not featured for the Club this season," a statement read.





"New signing Makgopa’s Pirates debut has been delayed and the player is expected back in mid-September due to an ankle injury, while the Zimbabwean international could be cleared before the Soweto Giants welcome TS Galaxy to Orlando Stadium on 10 September."