Hotto: I so wish he could join Mamelodi Sundowns – Ex-Orlando Pirates ace Bester

The former Buccaneers hitman shares his thoughts on the best move for the Clever Boys winger

With and reportedly tussling over the signature of winger Deon Hotto, former Namibia international striker Rudolf Bester speaks on the best move for the player.

Formerly on the books of and , Bester believes Hotto could develop his game under coach Pitso Mosimane whilst acknowledging he will face pressure at the Buccaneers and the coaches will not babysit him.

On the other hand, the 36-year-old also spoke of the R30million price tag placed by on ' reported target Peter Shalulile, suggesting that the forward will not secure a move any time soon.

"I have been following the news and I'm really happy to see those boys growing and making big moves that side. It is a huge opportunity for Hotto and I so wish he could join Sundowns - I just feel he will do great at Sundowns," Bester told NewEra.

“I mean he is 28 years of age and with that age, he is now at his peak and this move will determine the outcome of his career as a player.

"The expectations and amount of pressure at those clubs are no joke, I tell you. At a big club like Pirates, it is entirely up to you to earn a place in the starting line-up as coaches don't have the time to babysit you.

"If you look at my situation with Pirates, it was all great when I joined from Maritzburg United and I was really in top shape but the injuries and constant changing of coaches affected how long I stayed at the club because every new coach comes in with his preferred style of play and his preferred type of players.

“Plus, the pressure from fans to win matches at Pirates is something else because the coaches and players feel it. If the fans don't like you, they will boo you and emotionally harass you until your confidence and morale are totally down.

“It's a very tough environment. But I remain confident that Hotto will deal with it if he decides to join Pirates, although I want him to join Sundowns."

On the Lions of the North hitman, the former forward added that the staggering asking price could chase possible suitors away.

“If you look at their asking price, no club will currently afford that money and I don't know why the club is asking such a huge amount for the player,” he continued.

“Maybe it's good, maybe it's bad, I don't know at this point. At 27, Peter is not getting any younger and a big-money move will be great for his career but with that N$30 million price tag, I doubt if he will go anywhere very soon.”