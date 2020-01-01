Hotto: Agent wants to speed up talks for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns target

Both Bucs and the Brazilians are frontrunners in the race to sign the 29-year-old and the player's representative wants talks to be concluded soon

Deon Hotto's representative Machini Motloung is hoping to finalise the future of the winger in the near future.

The Namibia international has strongly been linked with a possible move to while are also reported to be interested in the player.

As things stand, none of the Wits players who have offers in front of them has finalised anything with their potential employers.

"Obviously, it will be better if everything is concluded quickly so that he can move on," Motloung told Daily Sun.

"As you know, the current season was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Motloung admits the situation with Hotto and his colleagues are facing is different from what he's usually used to while hinting that the ongoing negotiations can destabilise the team.

"Under normal circumstances, you would have been approached just after the season had ended to ensure that you don't destabilise the team," added Motloung.

There are six to eight rounds of matches to play before the end of the season which has been suspended since mid-March but it is expected that the campaign will be extended but players couldn't wait for that to secure their futures, including Hotto himself.

Wits still have an outside chance of winning the league as they are 10 points behind leaders with a game in hand.

Hotto is one of eight players who will be leaving the Students following the management's decision to sell the club's status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi last week.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thabang Monare, Gift Motupa, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Haashim Domingo, Sfiso Hlanti and Ricardo Goss are other players expected to leave Wits.

This comes after TTM made it clear their high salary packages will make it impossible for the club to keep them.

Hotto has been outstanding for the Clever Boys since his arrival from Bloemfontein two years ago.

He has scored 14 goals and registered 21 assists in 66 appearances across all competitions since his arrival.

This season only, the 29-year-old winger has bagged eight goals and five assists in 31 competitive matches for the Students.