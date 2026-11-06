Hossam Hassan has hit back at the rumours swirling around his future as Egypt manager, insisting he has no idea where the reports came from or who is pushing them. The Pharaohs boss stressed he is getting on with the job and preparing for his side's next fixtures.

Several media reports claimed the Football Association was considering removing Hassan from his post, despite the fact that he guided Egypt to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

According to those reports, the Football Association is unhappy with the controversy surrounding the manager over family problems, particularly after the decision to bar him from media appearances.

Hassan refused to let it lie. "I do not know who is promoting the news of my departure from the Egypt national team in this way," he said, questioning why his personal life should feed into any assessment of his work. Personal disputes, he argued, are something anyone can face and should never be the yardstick for judging a coach.

Hossam Hassan: I should be judged through my work

For years, the Pharaohs boss added, he has made a point of avoiding media statements and has never once discussed anything to do with his family. So why drag it up now, he asked, and tie it to his job with the national team?

His verdict, as relayed by the website "Egypt Telegraph", was blunt: judge him on his technical performance, how he handles the players and the results the team delivers, not on the details of his private life.

The yardstick for any manager, he insisted, is his work and his commitment within the team's system, far removed from personal matters that have nothing to do with his coaching duties.

Hossam Hassan speaks about the Pharaohs' achievement and preparation for the upcoming camp

Hassan also reflected on Egypt's recent campaign. He had kept quiet to the media about the achievement since the squad returned from the United States, he explained, and he pointed to a crop of young talents he expects to shape the future of Egyptian football in the years ahead.

On the upcoming camp, the manager revealed he held a meeting with engineer Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, to thrash out the arrangements for the next phase and map out plans for the fixtures to come.

Egypt now gear up for two matches against Malawi on 13 and 17 November in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hossam Hassan: Discipline within the national team is the responsibility of the coaching staff

On discipline within the squad, Hassan noted that some players behave and perform differently when they link up with the national team compared with what they produce at their clubs.

The coaching staff, he insisted, work to impose discipline and get the best out of every player. Their success in running a tight ship, he argued, should not become a stick to beat them with.

Clubs carry a share of the responsibility too, he added, when it comes to managing their players so their abilities are used in the best possible way.

Hassan signed off with a clear message: keep a manager's personal life separate from his professional responsibilities. Judge him on what he produces on the pitch and his commitment to the job, nothing else.