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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the final shortlist for the 2026 Africa Coach of the Year award on Wednesday. Former Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and former Morocco coach Walid Regragui have dropped out of the race after featuring on the preliminary list of nominees.

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Three coaches remain in the running: Moroccan Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco's current head coach, Senegalese Pape Thiaw, the former Senegal coach, and Portugal's Pedro Leitão Brito, better known as "Bubista", who previously took charge of Cape Verde.

CAF are expected to name the 2026 Africa Coach of the Year at their awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on 7 December.

Hossam Hassan's exclusion leaves Egypt without a representative on the final shortlist. The Egypt head coach had been one of the most prominent Arab names in the first round of nominations, having led the Pharaohs to the 2026 World Cup and into the round of 16, where Argentina knocked them out.

Walid Regragui misses out too, despite making the initial list. He took Morocco to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before leaving his post, and Mohamed Ouahbi took charge of the Atlas Lions. That leaves Ouahbi as Morocco's only contender in the final race.

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Ouahbi, by contrast, made the cut. After succeeding Regragui at the helm of the senior side, he guided Morocco to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where France ended their run. Last year he also won the U-20 World Cup with Morocco's youth team.

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Pape Thiaw flies the flag for Senegal after leading his country to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. He also took the Teranga Lions to the 2026 World Cup, where they reached the round of 32.

Bubista owes his place among the final three to a historic achievement with Cape Verde. He led them to the 2026 World Cup, an exceptional milestone in the country's football history, and then into the round of 32 on their first appearance at the global tournament.

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CAF's preliminary shortlist had included 10 coaches , with a strong Arab contingent: Hossam Hassan, Walid Regragui, Mohamed Ouahbi and Zamalek coach Moatamed Gamal. When the list was cut to three, only Ouahbi survived.

The preliminary list also featured coaches with standout results at club and international level. Senegal's Lamine N'Diaye won the CAF Confederation Cup with Algeria's USM Alger, while Portugal's Alexandre Santos led Morocco's AS FAR to the CAF Champions League final. Miguel Cardoso won the CAF Champions League and the Three Continents Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns, and Sébastien Desabre led DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup.