Horse racing, table tennis and other sports to bet on during football's coronavirus shutdown

Almost every professional league is suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak but there are still many other sports which offer plenty of betting options

The suspension of most major football leagues around the world due to coronavirus has caused many gamblers to turn to other sports that have not been postponed.

With the likes of the Premier League postponed for at least another month, Goal has looked at some of the other sports available to bet on at bet365.

It is worth noting that the situation surrounding coronavirus and professional sports is always changing, meaning these sports will not always be available on a daily basis.

Esports

Esports is growing in popularity and the next few weeks may see the biggest uptick in wagers thanks to the work of League Two club Leyton Orient.

The London club set up an ‘Ultimate Quaran-Team’ tournament on Fifa 20, with 128 clubs taking part by choosing either a professional Fifa player or a player from their team.

Other computer games with professional scenes could benefit from this, with League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 competitions all still going on despite Covid-19.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the world and has frequent races all over the globe.

Although English courses have suspended meets for the meantime, races are still being held in the likes of , USA, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Greyhound Racing

In a similar vein, greyhound racing also offers plenty of action with Australia and the USA hosting a multitude of races each day.

The speed and frequency of the races is particularly attractive to gamblers as it allows them ample opportunity to place wagers on the action.

Basketball

The Super Basketball League in Chinese Taipei is reaching a pivotal point with two more weeks of regular-season action left, there is still plenty of action to get involved with.

’s MLBL is also still in action, with bet365 offering a range of bets available on individual games within the league.

Golf

Most golf has been suspended for the immediate future but the Cactus Tour, for professional female golfers in the Western United States, is carrying on.

While it remains to be seen how much more will be played, there are tournaments scheduled for every week until the start of May.

Volleyball

One of Russia’s most popular sports is volleyball and there are no shortage of leagues still going on in the country.

Each league has plenty of options for punters, with a variety of prop bets available on fixtures as well as the usual match result markets.

Article continues below

Table Tennis

Table Tennis has always been popular in but it is Eastern Europe that is leading the charge at the moment, with professional tournaments in Russia, and Czechia all continuing.

The sport is available to watch and bet on live with bet365. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account, or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.