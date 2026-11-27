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Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova has condemned the attacks on Levski Sofia fans in the French city of Marseille on Thursday evening.

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She called the violence "unacceptable" and urged the French authorities to establish what happened, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Writing on Facebook, Yotova said: "The images from Marseille are horrifying!" She also urged UEFA to examine the measures in place to keep Bulgarian fans safe inside the Velodrome during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski Sofia on matchday five of the Europa League league phase, which the French side won 1-0.

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Marseille's police directorate said 11 Bulgarian fans were injured in clashes that broke out around ten minutes before kick-off.

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Five went to hospital. The other six were treated at the scene.

The injuries included trauma to the eye and head and a dislocated shoulder, according to French broadcaster RMC.

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According to AFP, a group of Marseille fans left their stand and charged at Bulgarian supporters. The clashes then spread to the section reserved for Levski fans, where around 500 supporters had gathered.

Projectiles and fireworks flew in both directions before security staff stepped in and restored calm to the stands.

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Bulgaria's foreign ministry strongly condemned the attacks and said it would send a diplomatic note to France demanding a full investigation and accountability for those responsible.

The Bulgarian consul general in Lyon and the honorary consul in Marseille are following the case and say they stand ready to help Bulgarian citizens.

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Former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov voiced his anger at the footage, demanded an explanation from the French authorities and called on UEFA to impose the harshest possible sanctions.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of the Yes, Bulgaria party, criticised the French police's slow and inadequate response and demanded guarantees that Bulgarian fans would get home safely.

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Levski Sofia coach Julio Velázquez said what happened was "unacceptable in football". He expressed his solidarity with the fans who were attacked and said he was saddened by the events.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, said they were working to understand the exact circumstances of the clashes.

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The violence matters all the more given a pre-match row over arrangements for Levski's travelling supporters. On 22 November, the club wrote formally to UEFA objecting to the French authorities' decision to cut their fans' ticket allocation to just 500.

Levski demanded a review, citing competition regulations that require at least 5% of a stadium's capacity to go to away supporters.

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Founded in 1914, Levski Sofia are one of Bulgaria's most storied and best-supported clubs. Known as "the People's Team", they boast a huge following.

According to Bulgarian media, some Levski supporters plan to demonstrate outside the French embassy in Sofia today, Friday, in protest at the attacks and what they called a failure to keep fans safe during the match.