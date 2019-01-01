Horoya coach Didier Gomes accepts defeat to Wydad Casablanca

Horoya's Caf Champions League campaign came to an end at the quarter-final stage for a second successive season

Horoya coach Didier Gomes says they will have to go back to the drawing board and launch another Caf campaign following Saturday’s quarter-final exit at the hands of .

The Guineans were thumped 5-0 by Wydad in Rabat to bow out of the tournament, having recorded a 0-0 draw in the first leg at home seven days earlier.

In bowing out of this season’s Caf Champions League Horoya suffered a similar fate as last season, when they played out a goalless draw at home in the quarter-finals against , before losing 4-0 in the second leg.

Following Saturday’s defeat, Gomes has accepted the result and said they will now shift focus to the Guinea title.

“It is now necessary to quickly bounce back in the (Guinea) championship to still play the Caf Champions League next year,” Gomes told the Horoya website.

“There are shameful defeats, but they can serve as a lesson for the coming year. We had to deal with a club much stronger than us.”

Wydad will face in the last four, who in thrashed Al Ahly 5-0 in another quarter-final match, albeit in the first leg.

Interestingly, the two sides met in the group stage, with Sundowns winning at home in Pretoria, before Wydad revenged in their own backyard.

Wydad coach Faouzi Benzarti, meanwhile, is basking in the win over Horoya and doesn't mind facing Sundowns again.

“We used the spaces left by the Horoya then we won ... the score can happen to any club, like Al Alhy who conceded five goals in , so it can happen. It does not matter to me, it's football, you have to accept,” Benzarti said after the match.

Wydad and Sundowns have established a staunch rivalry in recent years, with the Moroccans winning the 2017 Caf Champions League title, succeeding 2016 champions Sundowns.