Horoya cautiously approach CafCL quarter-final, second leg against Wydad Casablanca

The Guinean champions arrive in Rabat still within a chance of a maiden qualification for the semifinals but need at least a drawing to achieve that.

Horoya fitness coach Faraban Camara has stressed that he will not strain players during training ahead of Saturday’s Caf quarter-finals, second leg away at .

The two sides clash on the backdrop of last weekend’s 0-0 first leg result.

With the tie poised to go either way, Horoya know that a scoring draw will send them to the last four and are cautious as they prepare for this decisive tie.

“You know against Wydad Casablanca, we came out of a big game in which we dominated our rivals head and shoulders with a huge fighting spirit. It was therefore important for us to first make a suitable training to recover well. And then, we also have to work on the fundamentals before we move to Rabat," Camara told the Horoya website.

Article continues below

“We have resumed well and we see that players all want to succeed. The coach has also worked on basics through sessions that allow players to be much more serene but above all realistic.

"We will have one last session and we will do so that they progress again ... We go to to play the 90 minutes thoroughly and it is at the end of the match that we will know the team that will have the ticket to the semifinals. With the current pace of our team, I strongly believe in our chances.”

Horoya are expected to welcome back Nigerien defensive midfielder Djibo Wonkoye and center-back Godfred Asante, who were suspended for the reverse fixture.