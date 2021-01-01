Horoya AC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are in Conakry as they seek to extend their participation in Africa's premier club competition by reaching the quarter-finals

Kaizer Chiefs face what could be another historical moment in the Caf Champions League when they take on Horoya AC at General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday.

Participating in their first-ever group campaign, Chiefs could record history in this competition by reaching the quarter-finals if they at least manage a scoring draw against the Guineans.

Saturday's encounter will be their final game in Group C and they are currently third with eight points, the same as Horoya who are in second spot.

Needing at least a scoring draw to advance places Amakhosi at a slight advantage against their opponents who would be pressed to win.

Game Horoya AC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, April 10 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News On Friday, Horoya published a list of 24 players available to face Chiefs and key players do feature in that group. The likes of attackers Ocansey Mandela, Sekou Keita, Burkina Faso defender Abass Traore and Mohamed Wonkoye are in. However, Ghanaian centre-back Godfred Assante does not appear on that list selected by coach Lamine N’Diaye.

Chiefs are a heavily depleted side especially upfront where two key players are unavailable.

They arrived in Conakry without suspended Samir Nurkovic who was red-carded in their last group match against Wydad Casablanca at home seven days ago.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was also shown a red card in that match and did not make the trip to Guinea, leaving Itumeleng Khune almost sure to start in goals on Saturday.

Chiefs will also be without another forward Leanardo Castro who is back on the sidelines after breaking his nose on Tuesday in a Premier Soccer League 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch.

The Soweto giants also left behind Anthony Akumu, Philani Zulu, Kgotso Moleko and Darrel Matsheke from the squad that will tackle Horoya.

But they welcome back Erick Mathoho and Dumisani Zuma who both missed the Wydad game last weekend.

Match Preview

This is the second meeting between Chiefs and Horoya after the Group C reverse fixture between these two sides ended 0-0 at FNB Stadium in February.

While this is Kaizer Chiefs' first-ever trip to Horoya, it is coach Gavin Hunt's second, having previously visited the Guineans during his days at Bidvest Wits.

Hunt led Wits in a losing mission in January 2020 where they lost 2-1 in a Caf Confederation Cup group stage match.

No South African side has ever beaten Horoya away in Conakry and that means Chiefs can earn grabbing bragging points among PSL teams who have previously visited the Guineans.

If they manage to beat Horoya on Saturday, they would have succeeded where Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits failed to do so previously.

Hunt and his men arrived in Guinea on the backdrop of an unfamiliar six-match unbeaten run in all competitions amid a season they are struggling.

That run includes handing Wydad their first defeat of this campaign last weekend in Johannesburg when Amakhosi won 1-0 with nine men.

Horoya on the other hand are unbeaten in four straight games and defeated Petro Atletico de Luanda 1-0 away in their last group game.

Interestingly, Chiefs and Horoya last tasted defeat against the same opponent, Wydad with the loss for Amakhosi coming away in February while Horoya's was in early March.