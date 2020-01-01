Horoya AC 2-1 Bidvest Wits: The Clever Boys stumble in Conakry

The Clever Boys have suffered their third loss in the continental campaign away to the Guinean outfit

suffered to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Horoya AC in their fifth Caf Confederation cup match on Sunday evening at Stade du 28 Septembre.

The South Africans went to the clash chasing for their first victory in Group C but playing the hosts who were looking to consolidate their top spot was set to present challenges.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men were also looking to return to winning ways in all competitions following their loss to in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last weekend.

On the part of the hosts, Horoya was in high spirits after eating Hafia in the Ligue1 after suffering to a goalless draw against Djoliba AC in the continental showpiece.

Coming to the match, the Clever Boys conceded in the fifth minute when Dramane Nikiema made it 1-0 ensuring the hosts were at an advantage.

As they looked for an immediate response, Deon Kavendji equalized in the 21st minute but they suffered a major blow heading to the tunnel.

Defender Lehlohonolo Nonyane was shown a red card in the 25th minute to reduce the Johannesburg-based club to 10 men.

Fresh from the tunnel, the hosts continued to probe for their second goal to cement their lead in the match and their efforts were rewarded after the hour mark.

Boniface Haba would double Horoya’s lead in the 62nd minute to remain in charge of the proceedings and ensure they bagged three points in their group stage assignments.

Chances were few and far in the dying stages of the clash as the hosts cruised to a win, thus demoting the former PSL champions to the bottom of the table.

In the wake of the win, Horoya has 11 points from five games and the Students are yet to win, they have two draws and three losses with have one game remaining to wrap up their campaign.

The former 2016 PSL champions will now welcome Djoliba at home next weekend and will be gunning for a win to redeem their status whilst Horoya visit Al Nasr.