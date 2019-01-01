Horoya 0-0 Wydad Casablanca: Moroccans hold Horoya to goalless draw in Conakry

Horoya will now hope for at least a scoring draw when they visit Wydad Casablanca for the return leg next weekend

and Horoya played out a 0-0 draw in a Caf quarter-final, first leg at the Stade du 28 Septembre on Saturday.

With goal-scoring opportunities few and far between, Horoya will travel to for next weekend’s second leg hoping to hold Wydad to a scoring draw and reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Knowing that they recorded a 0-0 scoreline at home against at this stage of the competition last season, before capitulating in the second leg, Horoya might be a bit concerned.

Wydad appeared satisfied with the draw as they search for a third Caf Champions League crown, the last having been won as recent as two years ago.

The result saw Horoya extend their unbeaten home run in the competition to 16 games.

As for Wydad, their poor away record continued as they failed to win for the 12th time in their last 13 matches on the road.

But on Saturday they seemed to have executed their gameplan very well as they spent most of their energy defending and managed to avoid conceding ahead of their home leg.

It was a strategy that worked against a Horoya side that was determined to at least go into the return fixture with a goal to their name.

Horoya could however feel hard done by referee Eric Otogo-Castane who cancelled a penalty he had awarded them in the 75th minute.

The Gabonese referee reversed his decision after consulting with one of his assistants.

This left the Guineans frustrated at missing an opportunity to take a lead into the second leg, while Wydad feel they are now best-placed to win at home.