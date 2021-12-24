Hopeful Orlando Pirates' Lepasa looks into the future after year-long injury absence

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa is looking into the future after he made a Premier Soccer League return from an injury that had ruled him out for slightly over one year.

Lepasa faced AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Thursday when he replaced Kwame Peprah in the 83rd minute. This was his first appearance after missing the better part of last season injured.

"It felt good to be back. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!," Lepasa tweeted.

"I would love to thank every medical staff member that was involved in helping me get back, every doctor, nurse, physio, and bio's that worked with me. I am truly grateful.

"Special thanks to the Orlando Pirates' medical team and technical team. I wouldn't be here without you all. I was a difficult person to deal with at times, but we pulled through.

"A big thank you to every one of my teammates, you pushed me and still believed in me. I love you gents.

"A special thanks to Alex Shahim, I can never explain how lucky I feel to be managed by you. You believe in me so much!

"To my family and my close friends, I will always cherish you guys in my heart. You have been with me since day one and I will never forget that.

"And lastly, thank you to everyone who wished me well tonight and in the past months. This is what we prayed for! It feels good to wear that beautiful jersey again!.

It felt good to be back🦁. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me! @orlandopirates ❤️❤️#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/EBysOA5bNf — Zakhelelepasa (@Lepasazakhele) December 23, 2021

On his part, coach Fadlu Davids also welcomed the return of Lepasa, saying it is a fantastic development for the squad.

"In the second round, we'll get all our players back, it's a huge boost for us. It was fantastic for the squad in terms of Zakhele Lepasa after one year out," Davids told SuperSport TV.

"It was a fantastic moment in the camp, thanks to the physio, the pressure he went through and to come here and to have that taste of football when his injury was really in the balance.

Article continues below

"So really credit to the medical team for getting everybody ready and credit to the entire technical team for finally pushing through. We get to the end of the camp, the end of the year and we can only move forward."

After recording back-to-back victories against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, the Soweto club will be back in action on January 6 to face Golden Arrows.