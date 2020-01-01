'It is an honour to be trained by Ancelotti' - Richarlison lauds 'competitive and very smart' Everton boss

The Brazilian has credited the Italian head coach for transforming the Toffees into a more consistent outfit after a slow start to the season

striker Richarlison says it is an "honour" to be coached by Carlo Ancelotti, who he has described as a "competitive and very smart" manager.

Ancelotti was drafted in to succeed Marco Silva in the Goodison Park hot seat back in December, with the Toffees languishing perilously close to the relegation zone.

turned to a man who won the Premier League title during his last spell in with to steady the ship, and results soon picked up upon his arrival on Merseyside.

The Toffees recorded five victories and three draws in Ancelotti's first 11 matches at the helm, before the coronavirus outbreak called a temporary halt to the season.

Richarlison has been among those to benefit from the Italian's forward-thinking approach, striking up a formidable partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack which has so far garnered a combined total of 10 goals.

The international is delighted to be learning from the former and manager, as he told Everton's official website: "I have the honour to say that I am trained by one of the best coaches ever.

“Carlo is a coach who sees the game like few others and has a mentality that favours attacking and searching for victories.

“He is competitive and very smart and likes to have a team that is also that way.

“He demands the best from each player and knows how to chart the path for us to play our best.

“It is an honour to be trained by him and I have been trying to learn as much as possible every day we have been together for training or matches.”

Despite the fact that Everton were soundly beaten 4-0 by Chelsea in their final top-flight outing before play was stopped in March, Richarlison is convinced that the entire squad have already successfully adjusted to Ancelotti's philosophy.

The Toffees have a Merseyside derby clash against table-toppers to look forward to when the 2019-20 campaign resumes later this month, and Richarlison says the team are working towards competing with the very best on a consistent basis.

“I believe the team adapted very quickly to the manager’s style and is responding very well to his ideas and methods,” the 23-year-old added.

“We had some unfavourable results before the shutdown and did not play well in the match at Chelsea. But we are feeling better and better. Our performances are becoming more consistent with our way of playing.

“Whoever plays against our team knows they will face a very tough opponent.

“I think exchanging ideas is a very important thing in a team that wants to become stronger and more competitive.

“It’s really a great thing to be able to have this open dialogue with our staff and to contribute in some way.

“I think the conversations help all of us on the pitch and also assist our coach's decision-making.”