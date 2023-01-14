Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena expects SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt to find solutions to his side's woes ahead of Monday's meeeting.

Sundowns to play SuperSport on Monday

SuperSport to miss key trio

Mokwena comments on the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena was asked whether the absence of Grant Margeman, Ricardo Goss, and Thabang Sibanyoni might work to Sundowns' advantage when they play second-placed SuperSport United - pending this weekend's results, on Monday.

The trio is on-loan from Masandawana, rendering them ineligible for the crucial South African top-flight match at Loftus Versfeld.

However, Mokwena has lauded Hunt for his ability to get effective solutions that might help his team get a positive outcome.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would compare Hunt to a honey badger himself. Honey badgers are one of the smartest animals that you have," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times. "What makes it smart is that it comes with solutions. Hunt will come up with solutions, make no doubt. He will complain, saying he doesn't have Margeman, who is one of his best players, but he will come up with a solution because that's what honey badgers do.

"There was a honey badger that was kept captive in Pretoria, and it found a way out of its captivity by using stones and rocks and sticks to be able to escape.

"For sure, Gavin Hunt will find some form of solution for us, and even though the players know, the reality is Gavin Hunt is so experienced, he is a winner.

"He will definitely come up with solutions and a means to try to be able to make sure the team is strong enough to fight against us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns lead the PSL title race with 40 points from the 16 matches they have played in the ongoing campaign. Their Monday opponent are 13 points behind.

In the previous meeting, Thapelo Maseko and Bradley Grobler were on target to help Matsatsantsa claim a 2-1 win over the defending champions who got their goal courtesy of Abubeker Nasir.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt will be desperate for three points to sustain their hopes of pushing for the PSL title.