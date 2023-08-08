Homeless Mamelodi Sundowns wanted to give Kaizer Chiefs home-ground advantage at FNB Stadium, but proposal was rejected

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals that the club tried to convince Kaizer Chiefs to host the crunchy PSL tie on Women's Day.

Sundowns tried to reverse the fixture

Chiefs did not agree to hosting the game

Tie will be played Lucas Moripe Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED: The pitch revamps at Loftus Versfeld have left Sundowns without a home for a couple of games in the new 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

Downs face Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon and have since found an alternative home venue - the Lucas Moripe Stadium. But that resolution came after Sundowns failed to convince Chiefs to host this fixture, and the well resourced team had to dig deep into their pockets to speed up the refurbishment of the Atteridgeville stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is an unfortunate situation but it is not a situation we will have to face for the entire season. So we have the first two months to undergo this voyeur sort of approach where we move but the reality is, we are happy that we can use Lucas Moripe Stadium and I have to compliment the club because they have gone out of its way to upgrade the facilities," Mokwena told members of the media.

AND WHAT MORE: "From not just the grass but the turnstiles, improved the lights and that has come at a cost to the club, but that investment is worth it because that allows our games to be played closer to our supporters, and that’s important to us.

"Our supporters are important to us, they are the heartbeat of this club, they give energy and when they play the drum it galvanises the team. It’s important to get access to a stadium where our supporters can attend the games.

"We have tried other options. We tried to even change fixtures, we tried to even say to Chiefs, the first round must be their home game and then we’ll host in the second round but it couldn’t happen. We also tried to use FNB Stadium and that could not happen. So we went to that space where we settled for Lucas and I think for the interim that was the best decision," said Mokwena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defending PSL champions have announced that the tie is already sold out.

WHAT'S NEXT: The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm SAT and GOAL has predicted how Mokwena is likely to line-up his team against Amakhosi.