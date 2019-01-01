Home United bow out of AFC Cup 2019 with victory over Kaya FC-Iloilo

exited the 2019 on a high after defeating FC-Iloilo, 2-0.

The side - whose elimination was already confirmed, started the game brightly as it only took them 15 seconds to break the deadlock with Hami Syahin finding space down the right and sending a looping cross into the area for Adam Swandi to latch onto and finish past Louie Casas.

In the 18th minute, the Protectors added to their advantage when defender Abdil Qaiyyim, made sufficient contact with the ball in the penalty box from an Izzdin Shafiq free-kick. From then on it was Home who controlled the game against an uninspired Kaya team.

Despite winning, Home – who went all the way in the ASEAN Zone last year – have no way of progressing to the knockout round as the best runners-up because they need both Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong to lose by 19 and ten goals respectively on Wednesday.