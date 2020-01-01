Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to complete stunning Wrexham takeover

The Welsh outfit, who have been owned by the club’s supporters' trust since 2011, have given the green light for a remarkable deal

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been given the green light to complete their stunning takeover of Wrexham.

The Welsh outfit have been owned by their supporters' trust since 2011, but are now preparing to change hands.

Members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of two famous faces from the world of acting taking control at the Racecourse Ground.

A statement from the current owners read: “The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took the time to vote and take part in the process relating to the extraordinary ballot.

“There was a significant turnout for the ballot at 91.5%.

“We are now in a position to confirm the result of the vote, which has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the trust in the process.

“As can be seen, members have voted for all three resolutions.”

They added: “As such – subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.

“The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings.

“Finally, to WST members, we would like to thank you for all your support since we took control of the football club in 2011.

“We will update supporters in due course as to the future plans for the Wrexham Supporters Trust.”

‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds and McElhenny, who created the TV series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, have laid out an ambitious blueprint for Wrexham.

They have vowed to pump £2 million into the club after taking the reins, while there are also plans for the National League outfit – who have sat outside of the Football League since 2008 – to appear in a Netflix-style documentary.

“That's happened. We're documenting it,” McElhenny has said of the takeover process.

“We should be thinking about Wrexham the way Man U thinks about Man U. Engage in club, communities. What a great way to do it.”

Reynolds added: “It's the storytelling that gets me. What the player overcame to get on the pitch. We're interested in that in every level.

“We can attract great players too. We're excited to have some documentation - and no one has to speak (in it) if they don't want to.”