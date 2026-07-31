After days of worry and fear, the sad news arrived. Italian football legend Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66 at the Humanitas Hospital in Rozzano.

AS newspaper reported that Baresi, Milan's honorary vice-president, had battled illness for a year. It began with the removal of a pulmonary nodule that gradually kept him away from public appearances.

His last appearance came in February, when he carried the Olympic torch to the San Siro alongside Giuseppe Bergomi for the Winter Olympic Games.

Milan, the only club of his entire career, were the first to announce the painful news. Their moving message read: "The entire history of AC Milan mourns the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will remain forever etched in the club's DNA, just as his legendary number 6 shirt will remain."

The statement continued: "The Milan family extends its deepest condolences to the Baresi family in this difficult moment, sentiments shared by all Rossoneri fans who feel this loss as their own personally."

This is a loss for world football, not Milan alone. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in history, Baresi captained both Milan and the Italian national team, and his stature transcended his country's borders. He became an immortal icon of the game.

When he retired in 1997, Milan withdrew the number 6 shirt in his honour. His name had become bound to it through the glory years that brought three Champions League titles in 1989, 1990 and 1994, as well as two Intercontinental Cups.

Baresi lifted the World Cup with Italy in Spain in 1982, and to this day he remains the only player in history to have finished first, second and third at the tournament. He took the title in 1982, came third at Italia 90, then finished runner-up in the United States in 1994.

His record stands as a testament to his greatness. He played 719 matches for Milan and 81 for Italy, winning six Serie A titles, four Italian Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. His 1982 World Cup triumph crowned an exceptional career.

Twenty years with one club. Baresi spent his entire professional life at Milan between 1977 and 1997, making the number 6 shirt part of his identity.