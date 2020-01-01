'Hojbjerg is a f*cking bully!' - Tottenham midfielder has been a 'rock' for Mourinho, says Berbatov

The former Spurs favourite has been impressed by the Denmark international's impact in north London since his summer move from Southampton

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a "f*cking bully!", according to Dimitar Berbatov, who says the midfielder has been a "rock" for Jose Mourinho.

Hojbjerg completed a £15 million ($20m) move to Tottenham from on August 12, bringing to an end his four-year spell at St Mary's.

The 25-year-old committed to a five-year deal with the north London outfit, and has since enhanced his reputation as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

More teams

Hojbjerg has been a fixture in Mourinho's line up at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, forming a formidable partnership with Moussa Sissoko in the middle of the pitch across 15 appearances in all competitions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Berbatov has praised the Portuguese for recognising that the international was exactly the kind of player Spurs had been missing, while expressing his belief that the ex-Southampton star has been the unsung hero during his old club's rise to the top of the Premier League table.

"I think one of the major things in the Spurs team, from what I have seen so far, are the people in the middle of the park. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a f*cking bully, a rock in front of the defence," the former Tottenham striker told Betfair.

"He knows what he can and can't do and he's playing to his strengths. He doesn't really get much praise but he's there and he's doing all the work.

"Mourinho knew exactly what he wanted when they went into the market for a midfielder, and he certainly got all that and more in Hojbjerg."

Berbatov also reserved special praise for Sissoko, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, before insisting that Tottenham's 2-0 win over last weekend proved that they have what it takes to compete for the Premier League crown.

"Mousa Sissoko also plays a massive part alongside him and it's pleasing to see Tanguy Ndombele getting more and more games under his belt," he added.

"I don't really know what else to say about Harry Kane and Son, it's obvious they are amazing. Every player is producing great football at the moment and long may that continue.

"In the past, we've seen Mourinho favour a strong midfield, he has his own ideas about how his team should be structured and, at the moment, it's working perfectly for him.

Article continues below

"Spurs proved that they are serious title contenders with their win over Manchester City. It was a great win and it was probably exactly how Mourinho wanted the game to go.

"Even though I admire seeing the patient passing style of football with the ball on the ground, sometimes if you play like that and have 60 or 70 per cent of the ball you can still lose, as City did against Spurs.

"City cannot change their style of play and Spurs were so prepared for them, so focussed and in the end fully deserved the win. It's a big statement, it showed that they are ready and that they can challenge this year for the title."