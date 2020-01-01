Hoffman: Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper joins Kosovo's KF Llapi
Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Steven Hoffman has secured a move to a European club.
KF Llapi, who are campaigning in the Football Superleague of Kosovo, have confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old player.
Nicknamed the Legends, Llapi released the following statement announcing that Hoffman has signed a one-year deal with the club.
"Steven Hoffman is part of the white and blue family for the 2020/21 edition," a club statement read.
"The 26-year-old experienced goalkeeper has chosen to represent KF Llapi in this edition."
"Steven Hoffman joined the club for a month and has convinced club leaders to sign him on a one-year contract."
Hoffman has been a free agent since he parted ways with Platinum Stars at the end of the 2017/18 season after the club was relegated to the National First Division (NFD).
A Cape Town-based group purchased the franchise rights of the now-defunct Stars and the club was renamed Cape Umoya United.
"Hoffman is from South Africa, born in 31.01.1994, 1.96 m tall. He was part of South Africa national team for the age group, U23," another statement read.
"He also made his career in his country's famous teams: Bidvest Wits FC, Vasco Da Gama and Cape Umoya United FC."
Hoffman played his best football at Vasco Da Gama (now known as Stellenbosch FC) in the NFD between 2014 and 2016.
The shot-stopper was included in the South Africa under-23 squad by then-head coach Owen Da Gama with the team preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games.
A move to Platinum Stars then followed in July 2016 and he promised some promising displays for the team in the PSL.
The talented keeper's exploits caught the eye of then-Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.
Hoffman was then included in the South Africa squads which took on Botswana and Zambia in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.
He was an unused substitute as Llapi drew 2-2 with Besa Peje in a Superleague match on Tuesday afternoon.
