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Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has defended Joshua Kimmich after the player was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, insisting that a mistake should not be turned into a crisis.

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Hoeness also backed the Bavarian side to ride out their current rough patch and come back stronger.

Discussing Kimmich's red card with German magazine "Kicker", Hoeness said: "Everyone is allowed to make a mistake from time to time, and that's the end of it."

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Turning to the team's situation, he added: "I'm extremely confident that we will come out of this difficult period stronger, and after that some people will have to watch out."

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The honorary president also praised the players for their efforts in Saturday's goalless draw with Hamburg on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga: "I'd like to congratulate the team. I saw an exceptional fighting performance, especially once we were down to ten men. And we mustn't forget that, after Konrad Laimer's injury, we had to play without nine first-team players."

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Bayern controlled long spells but couldn't find a way through the Hamburg defence. Then, in the 44th minute, Hamburg's Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit pushed Kimmich, and Kimmich responded by grabbing him by the hair and pulling him to the ground. Straight red. The Bavarians played the rest of the game with ten men.

Kimmich's criticism

Hoeness also addressed Kimmich's comments from last Wednesday, when he criticised the club's management and defended team-mate Jamal Musiala.

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He wasn't bothered by what Kimmich had said. As team captain, Hoeness argued, it was only natural for him to stand up for his team-mates.

His comments come during a poor run for Bayern. They have gone three matches without a win, drawing 1-1 with Cologne in the league, losing 2-1 to French side Lille in the Champions League and then playing out a 0-0 draw with Hamburg.

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Absences have made matters worse. Against Hamburg, Bayern were without several key players, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari.

Laimer then injured the tendons in his right ankle during the match. The club have announced he needs surgery, but gave no date for his return.

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In an official statement, the Bavarian club confirmed that Laimer has dislocated one of the tendons in his right ankle. He will undergo surgery and is out until further notice.

German newspaper "Bild" reported that he could be out for up to three months, possibly longer. If that estimate proves accurate, he'll miss a large chunk of the season.

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Laimer had come on as a substitute in the 52nd minute against Hamburg, and a challenge on his foot forced him off injured in the 87th.

Next up for Bayern is a trip to Hertha Berlin on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal, before they return to Bundesliga action.