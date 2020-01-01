Hodgson full of praise for faultless Eze in Leeds United win

The Eagles’ manager is in an awe of the 22-year-old’s performance in Saturday’s defeat of Marcelo Bielsa’s men at Selhurst Park

Manager Roy Hodgson has commended Eberechi Eze’s display in ’s 4-1 defeat of in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The 22-year-old was handed his third start in the ongoing English topflight campaign, and he repaid his manager’s trust in him by providing one goal and an assist.

Thanks to his effort, he improved on his personal record of scoring and assisting in a single game for the fifth time.

For Hodgson, the youth international had a great goal apart from his stunning free-kick that left goalkeeper Illan Meslier with no chance.

"I think apart from the free-kick, I thought his whole performance was very good," the 73-year-old told club website.

"I don’t think you could fault him in any way; I don’t think you could fault his defensive work – certainly couldn’t fault anything he did on the ball, and of course the goal for me was the icing on the cake."

"I thought it was a highly competitive game. I thought we played well and I thought we were good value for our victory," he continued.

"That’s a good victory because we are playing a team that started the season so well and have got a style of play that is a bit different to the style of play that we are normally used to seeing in the Premier League.

“Not only did we deal well with it defensively, I thought in terms of our attacking play we were a constant threat."

One the undesirable side for Hodgson is the fact his team’s energy will be reshaped by next week’s international break.

"I am a little bit disappointed that players are going to go as far as Africa to play matches," he added.



"I don’t know that in this Covid world and environment in which we live, it is really great news to be sending your players to places like Sudan and Mauritius.

"But it is something that we probably have to do, but I am just hoping this time the countries that they go and play for will look after them well because the last time we lost Jordan Ayew for two weeks."