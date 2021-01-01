Hodgson expects Crystal Palace star Eze to stay put for 2021-22 season

The 22-year-old has been a top performer for the Eagles since joining last year and the manager is confident he will still be there next season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expects Eberechi Eze to stay at the club for the 2021-22 season.

The midfielder has flourished in his first season in the Premier League since joining from Queens Park Rangers in August.

Eze, 22, played a starring role as Palace ensured they will avoid relegation with a goal and an assist in their 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

What has been said?

Hodgson is not worried about the prospect of losing the England Under 21 international and is confident Palace will do all they can to fight off interest from other clubs.

"It has not really occurred to me as we've only just signed him," he told reporters.

"It was quite an investment for our club to pay £15 million and then £5m in add-ons - that's quite a big investment for us.

"I wasn't contemplating that it was an investment that would only last one season and then he would move somewhere else, so I hope that is not the case.

"I am pretty sure the club will work very, very hard to make sure any interest in him will be warded off because we bought him into the football club to play for us and to make us better, we didn't bring him into the club to make some small profit on a transfer at the end of the first season.

"It is his first season since coming from the Championship and you expect people to need a bit of time to get fully adjusted to play at this level, and we are delighted with him."

How has Eze performed this season?

Eze now has four goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season after his excellent performance against Sheffield United.

Only Wilfried Zaha, with 10 goals and two assists, has played a direct role in more goals for the Eagles in 2020-21.

Eze still has four years left on his contract at Selhurst Park, having signed a deal that runs until 2025 when he joined.

What next for Palace?

Hodgson's side have four games still to play in their latest Premier League campaign.

They will travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on Tuesday before they host Aston Villa five days later.

Palace then have a home game against Arsenal on May 19 and finish off the season with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

