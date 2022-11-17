Hlongwane's brace propels Bafana Bafana to come-from-behind win against Mozambique

South Africa came back to secure a 2-1 win over Mozambique in Thursday's international friendly match which was played in Nelspruit.

Bafana showed character as they were trailing at half-time

Hlongwane grabbed a brace to inspire Bafana to their third successive win

The 1996 African champions will now face Angola on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Bongokuhle Hlongwane was the hero for Bafana Bafana as they edged out the Mambas at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Mbombela Stadium. Bafana started slowly and they conceded following a poor back pass by Rushine de Reuck which was intercepted by Nelson Divrassone who then scored from close range just 13 minutes into the game. The hosts fought back after the restart and they grabbed two quick goals through Hlongwane who scored in 57th minute and three minutes later with the Mozambican defence struggled to cope with Bafana's quick combination play in the final third. Ultimately, South Africa emerged as 2-1 winners over their neighbours.

ALL EYES ON: Hlongwane who was making his return to the national team after missing September's friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to an injury.

The Minnesota United striker, who had been handed a late call-up due to Thibang Phete's injury, showed his predatory instinct in the opposition's box and good positioning as he grabbed a brace on the night.

Hlongwane, 22, has now scored three goals from 10 international matches for Bafana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win extended South Africa's unbeaten run to three matches having recorded three consecutive wins.

Coach Hugo Broos' side is building momentum ahead of next March's 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia which will be played on a home and away basis.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Bafana will now take on Angola on Sunday in a friendly match at the same venue. Palancas Negras will be brimming with confidence after securing a 1-0 win over Botswana in Soweto on Thursday