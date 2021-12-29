Hlongwane: Maritzburg United comment on Bafana Bafana star's 'imminent' Mamelodi Sundowns move

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has responded to reports suggesting that Bongokuhle Hlongwane is close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns.



Sundowns announced the signing of Bradley Ralani from Cape Town City on Tuesday ahead of the next PSL transfer window which will open in January 2022.



Masandawana are now said to have set their sights on Hlongwane and the 21-year-old striker's transfer to the Chloorkop-based giants has been reported to be imminent.



Kadodia confirmed that he was aware of the reports, but he insisted that they cannot afford to sell Hlongwane in the middle of the season.



“We don’t think now is the right time to sell the player as we are not in a good position,” said Kadodia when speaking to Daily Sun.



“We heard about Sundowns that they after Hlongwane but we need all our best players next year. Maybe at the end of the season, we will sell.



"But now our fans can be assured that Hlongwane will be with us.”



When asked if Sundowns have made contact with him about Hlongwane, Kadodia said: “They have not spoken with us. But we are not selling even if they can contact us.”



It has also been reported that Sundowns are likely to sign Hlongwane then loan him back to relegation-threatened Maritzburg for the remainder of this term.



The South Africa international has scored twice and provided one assist in the PSL for the Team of Choice thus far this season.



He also netted for Bafana Bafana against Uganda and Ghana this year.