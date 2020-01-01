Hlongwa: Orlando Pirates defender released by Highlands Park

The towering player will return to Bucs or join another club for the remainder of the season

central defender Brian Hlongwa has been released by .

The 23-year-old player was loaned out to the Lions of the North by the Buccaneers at the start of the current season.

However, Hlongwa found it difficult to break into the team's starting line-up and he has since left the Tembisa-based club.

Highlands Park announced the departure of the promising player on Thursday afternoon.

A club statement read: "Highlands Park FC has released defender Brian Hlongwa, who was on loan from Orlando Pirates."

"He joined the team at the beginning of this season 2019/20, although he wasn't a regular starter, he was on the bench in the MTN8 final against SuperSport United."

Hlongwa had a successful loan spell at Real Kings in the National First Division (NFD) last season making 27 appearances in the competition.

Upon his return to Pirates, he was loaned out to Highlands Park and he is now set to return to the Houghton-based side following an unsuccessful short stint with Owen Da Gama's side.

He joined the Soweto giants in 2016 from the KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy and he spent some time with the club's reserve team.

It remains to be seen whether Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will give Hlongwa a chance to prove himself.