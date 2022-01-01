Hlompho Kekana: Why Baroka FC won't sign ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain - Mphahlele

Baroka FC have ruled themselves out of the race to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana.



The accomplished central midfielder, who turns 37 in May, is currently a free agent and it has been reported that he held talks with several PSL clubs as he looks to continue his professional career.



It has been rumoured that Kekana has held successful negotiations with an unnamed Limpopo-based PSL club and that he is eager to end his career in his home province.



However, the former South Africa international dismissed the reports suggesting that he is returning to Limpopo, where he was born and raised, when speaking exclusively to GOAL.



One of the Limpopo clubs campaigning in the local top flight, Baroka have now stated that they cannot afford Kekana, who was among Sundowns' highest earners.



“Honestly, we would love to have him in our team, but we need to be realistic, we cannot afford him,” Mphahlele told Daily Sun.



“He is a good player and everyone knows it. He has achieved a lot in football and any team would love to have an experienced player like him.



“For us, it is just a dream to have him in our team. But if he would love to join us we will welcome him.”



KK, as Kekana is affectionately known, achieved legendary status during his successful spell with Sundowns and he signed a lucrative four-year contract extension in May 2020.



However, the deal was mutually terminated last month after KK fell out of favour under Masandawana's co-head coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi.



Kekana saw game time hard to come by with Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo Sphelele Mkhulise and George Maluleke all preferred ahead of him.



He has also been linked with Swallows FC and Chippa United this year.



