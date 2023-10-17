Hlompho Kekana reveals big worry as Mamelodi Sundowns' 'B' team faces TS Galaxy in Carling Knockout Cup

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana weighs in the possibility of fielding a so-called B against TS Galaxy.

Sundowns will miss a few players against Galaxy

Themba Zwane and other are on national duty

Sundowns play in two competitions this week

WHAT HAPPENED: This will be a busy week for Mamelodi Sundowns who are starting their journey in two newly launched cups in the form of the Carling Knockout and the African Football League (AFL).

Downs were lucky to get the green light from the Premier Soccer League to participate in the AFL as there was some level of holdback.

Sundowns will be without seven of their key players for the league cup as skipper Themba Zwane, Ronwan Williams, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau are all involved with Bafana Bafana.

After South Africa's game against Ivory Coast, this contingent of Downs players will travel to Angola where Sundowns face Petro Atletico in the AFL this weekend.

Former Downs skipper, Hlompho Kekana has suggested that the absence of a key pillar will open doors for some fringe players.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I foresee a lot of changes in the personnel and in the formation, but that denies you the cohesion in the midfield and in the build-up schemes, but it should not be an excuse.

"The positive thing about that is that the coach will get to have different players playing and he will have a new picture of other players and see if this does not work, what is the next plan.

"Players want to play and I hope they raise their hands. We have to kill the game in 90 minutes.

"Luckily we have players who can come in and take the jersey and run with it. We don't want to go to extra time because there are a lot of games that are coming," Kekana said on the Pitchside Podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kekana, an ex-Bafana player in his heydays, says the biggest challenge that often confronts players after an international break is rebooting from national team instructions to the more accustomed drills at their clubs.

"It used to be difficult for me when I was a player because you are coming from an environment where there is a lot of football background and you're trying to adopt a new philosophy in a space of a few days.

"When you come back to your team, you still have those details of the formation and from there you need a day or so to train with your teammates to get back into the system. But when you are a professional you are expected to adapt and adjust quickly," said Kekana.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns are likely to field players such as Bongani Zungu, Rivaldo Coetzee, Neo Maema, and South American duo Marcelo Allende and Ribeiro Costa.

The club is coming at the back of a devastating loss at the hands of rivals Orlando Pirates, who pipped Masandawana to the MTN8 title at the Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this month.