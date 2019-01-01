Hlompho Kekana: Mamelodi Sundowns going all out for win against Kaizer Chiefs

The Masandawana skipper is expecting a tricky encounter against a new-look Amakhosi side

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is wary of Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their PSL match which will take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi have a new coach in German tactician Ernst Middendorp, who replaced Italian trainer last month.

“It’s a very tricky one because they just changed the coach. So, we don’t know what to expect on match day, but as Sundowns we expect to play Chiefs and not individuals. So, we are going to play against a Chiefs side which is very dangerous and we know them,” Kekana told the media.

Amakhosi undefeated under Middendorp, who has masterminded wins over SuperSport United in a PSL match and Madagascan side Elgeco Plus in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We saw when they were playing SuperSport (United), they were playing good football. So, we are expecting that and hopefully, we get a good match,” said the skipper.

Chiefs will face a Sundowns side which is undefeated in the league this season.

“As defending champions, we need to keep the form and try to show why we have been champions and try to represent our team and our people,” he continued.

The two PSL giants played to a goalless draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the first round at the beginning of the season.

“The only thing we can do for ourselves is (to) go to the FNB (Stadium) and try to win the match, it is possible and doable,” concluded Kekana.