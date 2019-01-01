Kekana identifies Ntuli as AmaZulu's danger-man following Mamelodi Sundowns' TKO draw

The Usuthu striker is the league's leading goalscorer with four strikes to his name, and the Brazilians skipper is aware he will give them a hard time

captain Hlompho Kekana has reacted to the team's Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 draw which was conducted in Randburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brazilians were pitted against , and Kekana admitted the Durban-based side is playing well under Jozef Vukusic, who joined the club not so long ago following the sacking of Cavin Johnson.

According to Kekana, Usuthu are solid and dangerous, and he identified former teammate Bonginkosi Ntuli as their dangerman having watched them in action in the last three games.

"I have watched three of AmaZulu’s last matches under the new coach (Vukusic) and I can see they are playing well. When I look at that team, they are solid and dangerous. They have good players and Bongi Ntuli is still there leading the line," Kekana told the Sundowns website.

Kekana stated they know the responsibility they carry, adding their aim is to win every match although he knows it's not going to be easy to achieve that.

The 34-year-old is banking on home advantage against AmaZulu, saying winning in front of their home fans would be nice.

"We know the responsibility that we carry as a team like Mamelodi Sundowns. We just want to try and win every match that we play. It’s not going to be easy because everyone comes against us highly motivated, but we want to continue our good run.

"But we are playing at home in this TKO fixture and we have been doing well at home so far this season and the plan is to continue with the same momentum. It would be nice to win this one in our own backyard," said Kekana.