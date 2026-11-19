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A Sundowns legend has expressed his admiration for the talented winger's rapid integration into the first team at Chloorkop. The young attacker has hit the ground running since his high-profile arrival, cementing his place in the squad and earning senior international recognition.

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Ndlovu's explosive start to life at Chloorkop

Siyanda Ndlovu has wasted no time in making his mark at Mamelodi Sundowns following a dramatic off-season transfer from Golden Arrows. The 23-year-old was at the center of a tug-of-war between the country's biggest clubs, eventually choosing the Brazilians over Orlando Pirates despite having already undergone a medical with the Buccaneers. Since that move, the winger, nicknamed 'Skhwishi', has become a vital component of Miguel Cardoso’s tactical setup.

His statistics for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign reflect his immediate impact on the pitch. Across 16 appearances in all competitions, Ndlovu has found the back of the net three times and provided three assists.

Ndlovu’s rise reached a new peak on Tuesday night during a crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi. Coming off the bench for Pitso Mosimane’s side, he was instrumental in securing a 2-1 victory.

Kekana identifies potential tactical shift

Despite Ndlovu’s success as a winger, former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes there is even more to come from the versatile attacker.

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“I like Siyanda Ndlovu’s versatility in that last line of attack. He can dribble defenders from inside and out,” the legendary midfielder explained to FARPost. “I also believe that he can play as a 10; he just needs to learn to play as a 10, and I believe that he can do that because he knows how to dribble and he knows how to score.”

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Kekana’s assessment suggests that while Ndlovu is currently thriving on the flanks, his development could be accelerated by moving into the hole behind the striker. Such a transition would require tactical discipline and a deeper understanding of the game's rhythm, but the former skipper is confident that the 23-year-old possesses the raw ingredients to master the complexities of the number 10 position in Cardoso's system.

Adapting to the pressure at Sundowns

Success at Sundowns is never guaranteed for new arrivals, especially given the fierce competition for places alongside stars like Thabo Cele and Cassius Mailula. However, Kekana has been pleasantly surprised by how quickly Ndlovu and fellow newcomer Thabang Matuludi have adjusted to their surroundings.

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“I’m happy for him and Thabang Matuludi; they came to a winning team, a team that we always say is complex and difficult, but they look comfortable and ready to contribute to the success of the team, which is something you want to see from new players,” Kekana added.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on whether Ndlovu can maintain his scoring and creative form. With a busy schedule of domestic and continental fixtures ahead, his ability to adapt to different roles will be tested.